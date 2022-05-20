Karnataka 2nd PUC result in June third week: Education Minister BC Nagesh

The second-year exam result for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) in 2022 will be announced in the third week of June, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. He stated that the assessment process for the Karnataka PUC Class 12 board exam 2022 will commence next week. BC Nagesh confirmed the Karnataka PUC 2 result date, saying, "The secondary PU test is completed smoothly. Assessment begins next week. The result is set for the third week of June."

Between April 22 and May 18, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held. The PUC Karnataka Class 12 exams were held in offline mode.

Here is how to check:

Go to the official websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in Select the "PUC 2 result 2022" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit. Download the result for future.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:58 AM IST