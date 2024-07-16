Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2024 Results OUT; Direct Link Inside!

Result Page | Official Website

The results for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 have officially been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam will now be able to view and download their results from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board's official website.

At karresults.nic.in, candidates will find the result link at the top of the homepage itself. The link is titled 'II PUC EXAMINATION-3 RESULT 2024 ANNOUNCED ON 16/07/2024'. Candidates can also click here to view their results directly.

"This cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheet will be issued by the Board separately," read the official website.

The third Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from June 24 to July 5, 2024. There were two shifts for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board exams during the third exam session in 2024. Exams for the morning and afternoon shifts were held from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm and 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, respectively.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.