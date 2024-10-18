 Kanpur: Student Assaulted For 'Not Removing Clothes', Files FIR Against 8 Seniors
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKanpur: Student Assaulted For 'Not Removing Clothes', Files FIR Against 8 Seniors

Kanpur: Student Assaulted For 'Not Removing Clothes', Files FIR Against 8 Seniors

The student alleged that seniors called his friend for a "birthday party" which is code for ragging and asked them to take off clothes.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

An FIR was registered on Thursday against eight final-year engineering students of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly beating their juniors when they did not adhere to their instructions to “remove clothes”.

The FIR has been registered against the seniors by student Gaurav Chauhan, a third-year student of BTech Electronics at Nawabganj police station, under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) voluntarily causes hurt, 125 (an act so rashly as to endanger human life), 191 (2) rioting, 351 (3) criminal intimidation and 352 ( intentionally insults) apart from ragging charges in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi said.

Those named in the FIR include Aman Singh, Aman Kushwaha, Nitin Singh, Suraj Gondak, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Upadhyay, Akanksh Atrey and Anup Jaiswal. All those named in the FIR are fourth-year students.

Read Also
Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action
article-image

In his FIR, Chauhan alleged that his classmate Yashvisher Singh received a call from seniors to come with him and another classmate, Dheer Shashikant Sharma, to Abdul Kalam Hostel to enjoy a “birthday party,” which is a “code language” for ragging.

FPJ Shorts
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives

The situation escalated when the seniors asked them to take off clothes, which they refused. “We told them that they should be spared as they had already faced ragging in the first year of their admission. Angry over the refusal, the seniors came with sticks, belt, iron rods and started beating them,” the FIR said.

Instructions have been issued to call the accused students. They will be questioned to workout the case, the DCP said.

The HBTU administration has also started the inquiry into the matter to ascertain whether it was a ragging case or not, said an official.

In ragging, generally first year students are victims but in this case, the FIR was lodged by the third year student against final year students, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur: Student Assaulted For 'Not Removing Clothes', Files FIR Against 8 Seniors

Kanpur: Student Assaulted For 'Not Removing Clothes', Files FIR Against 8 Seniors

JEE Main 2025: Major Change In Paper Pattern; Check Now vs Before Comparison

JEE Main 2025: Major Change In Paper Pattern; Check Now vs Before Comparison

Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes

Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes

UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To Close Today; Check Last Minute Registering Tips

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To Close Today; Check Last Minute Registering Tips