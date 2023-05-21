Kanpur: 30-year-old BBA student assaulted on campus at KIT College

The college management informed the family members and later admitted Faiz to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. | Representative Photo

Kanpur: A 30-year-old student pursuing BBA from KIT college in Ruma area of the district has been allegedly assaulted by a group of B Pharma students on the college campus.



The victim's family has lodged an FIR at Maharajpur police station, alleging that the attackers also shot a video of the incident and put it up on social media.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and are conducting raids to arrest the attackers. Complainant Faiz Ejaz's mother said they were residents of Machhli Tola Meston Road and her son was pursuing a BBA course from KIT Ruma.



"My son Faiz Ejaz was sitting in the college canteen with a girl student when a final-year student of B. Pharma, Swaroopam Tripathi, arrived there along with around six of his friends and beat him up brutally. The attackers also shot a video of the assault and later put it on social media. When Faiz was knocked unconscious, they all fled," the mother claimed in her complaint.



The college management informed the family members and later admitted Faiz to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.



Chief proctor of KIT College, Vikas Pandey, said the college management had suspended four B.Pharma students accused of assault. Yogesh Singh, station in charge Maharajpur, said investigations are underway after filing of FIR against the students accused of assault. "Raids are continuing to nab the accused students," Singh added.