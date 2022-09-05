Kamla Chowdhry Communicatoins Hub set up at IIMA to honor first faculty member

e-Paper Get App
Kamla Chowdhry was also an academician and the author of the 3TP Senior Management Development Program.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
On the occassion of Teachers' Day, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, declared creation of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, which is named after the institutes first-ever faculty member. In addition to being a faculty member, Kamla was also an academician and the author of the 3TP Senior Management Development Program that gave the IIMA a leading edge in executive education.

Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub's main focus is to strengthen IIMA's leadership in management education and research along with promoting the IIMA brand. The Hub will act as a single unit which will serve all the needs of the Institute as well as those of the internal and external stakeholders.

