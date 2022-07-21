Kallakuruchi school girl suicide: Tamil Nadu commission for child rights says, 'hostel didn't have a license'

Saranya Jayakumar, Tamil Nadu CPCR | ANI/Twitter

Kallakuruchi: A member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Saranya Jayakumar, told media reporters that they have a conducted a detailed inquiry in the case of a girl student ending her life allegedly over harassment and torture from two teachers in Kallakuruchi which led to massive protests in the Tamil Nadu municipality.

"The hostel didn't have a license, wasn't registered under Hostels Act. We've been told that some 24 girls & 83 boys were lodged there," said Mrs. Saranya who warned that any private hostel has to be registered under Hostels Act in Tamil Nadu. "All schools, colleges & pvt hostels must apply for a license under the Act, and get it approved by Dist Magistrate," said Mrs. Saranya.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to take the victim's father's request to conduct a second postmortem with the participation of a single forensic expert of the choice of the petitioner. The victim's father must petition the relevant high court, according to the court.

This is after the Madras High Court allowed the re-postmortem based on the father's plea but the former refused to permit the father a doctor of his choice in the panel.

On Monday, several private school organisations in Tamil Nadu declared a holiday. The Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association extended condolences to the student's family. There was also a demonstration against the alleged negligence in the case.

The girl student reportedly talked about the harassment she is facing from the teachers, but no action was taken by the administration.