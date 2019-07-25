Kakatiya University declares UG, PG and Engineering 2019 exam results; check at kuexams.org

Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for undergraduate, postgraduate and engineering courses exams. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the university's official website, kuexams.org. The varsity announced the results for the second as well as fourth-semester exams for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, LLB, LLM, B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, B.Tech and other courses.

Candidates can apply for revaluation of the results in case they are unsatisfied. The revaluation application must be submitted along with the fee amount within 20 days of the release of the result.

Steps to check Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., kuexams.org or kakatiya.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Next, click on the relevant exam result link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials in the required fields as per the admit card.

Step 5: Your results will display on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.