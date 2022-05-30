e-Paper Get App

"Kaha tak padhe hai aap?" Remembering Paresh Rawal's iconic dialogue in Phir Hera Pheri on his birthday

As actor and comedian Paresh Rawal celebrates his birthday today, we remember his dialogue from the most popular Hindi comedy film, Phir Heri Pheri, where Bipasa Basu playing a con woman, asks him about his education.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Wikipedia

As actor and comedian Paresh Rawal celebrates his birthday today, we remember his dialogue from the most popular Hindi comedy film, Phir Heri Pheri, where Bipasa Basu playing a con woman, asks him about his education.

In one of the movie scenes, Bipasa playing 'Anuradha' in the disguise of a bank manager, walks into the bungalow shared by Paresh Rawal as Babu Rao, Akshay Kumar as Raju and Sunil Shetty as Ghanshyam to have a finance-related meeting with Raju.

In the same scene, she asks Babu Rao, "Kaha tak padhe hai aap?" meaning, "How far have you studied?" (Qualifications), to which he responds, "Dupher tak" (Till noon).

"Subhe ko mera baap mereko school me chodke gaya aur dupher ko poori school mereko gharpe chodke gayi," he adds to the scene.

This dialogue has made all the viewers roll on the floor laughing, and credit goes to Paresh Rawal for acing his character Babu Rao.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducation"Kaha tak padhe hai aap?" Remembering Paresh Rawal's iconic dialogue in Phir Hera Pheri on his birthday

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six held in joint operation in Dehradun

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Rajasthan: Uproar in Congress over Rajya Sabha list for including more 'outsiders'

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France

Gujarat's Maana Patel breaks Indian record at Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France

Jharkhand: Congress unhappy after JMM names Mahua Maji as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls; here's...

Jharkhand: Congress unhappy after JMM names Mahua Maji as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls; here's...

Bihar: RCP Singh takes jibe at CM Nitish Kumar after JDU drops him from Rajya Sabha

Bihar: RCP Singh takes jibe at CM Nitish Kumar after JDU drops him from Rajya Sabha