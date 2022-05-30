Wikipedia

As actor and comedian Paresh Rawal celebrates his birthday today, we remember his dialogue from the most popular Hindi comedy film, Phir Heri Pheri, where Bipasa Basu playing a con woman, asks him about his education.

In one of the movie scenes, Bipasa playing 'Anuradha' in the disguise of a bank manager, walks into the bungalow shared by Paresh Rawal as Babu Rao, Akshay Kumar as Raju and Sunil Shetty as Ghanshyam to have a finance-related meeting with Raju.

In the same scene, she asks Babu Rao, "Kaha tak padhe hai aap?" meaning, "How far have you studied?" (Qualifications), to which he responds, "Dupher tak" (Till noon).

"Subhe ko mera baap mereko school me chodke gaya aur dupher ko poori school mereko gharpe chodke gayi," he adds to the scene.

This dialogue has made all the viewers roll on the floor laughing, and credit goes to Paresh Rawal for acing his character Babu Rao.