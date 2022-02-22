K Palaniswami: Leap in higher education in TN due to AIADMK govt

Chennai: K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Monday said that leap in higher education in the state is due to the efforts of the AIADMK government.

During his speech at the inaugural function of a private medical college owned by former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai in Hosur, he remarked that during the AIADMK government, the percentage of entrants into the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu increased from 33% to 51%.

He also said that the entry of students from modest backgrounds to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu was testimony to the efforts taken by the AIADMK government.





The AIADMK leader said that the state government's 7.5 per cent quota for medical education through NEET ensured that a large number of students from modest backgrounds could dream of medical education.





He also said that it was the AIADMK government that established 7 law colleges, 21 polytechnic colleges, 23 medical colleges, 5 veterinary colleges, and 40 government arts and science colleges.

ALSO READ Complain box to be installed for students: Tamil Nadu Education Department

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:00 AM IST