JVVNL Helper 2 Result 2019 declared, here's how to check

The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam has declared the results of VVNL Helper-2 on its official website. The exams were held from December 26, 2018 to January 3, 2019.
The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website jvvnl.onlinereg.in. The exam is held to fill about 2400 vacancies of helper.
The candidates who are selected will be given work such as digging pits, climbing on poles, loading/unloading of the material and assisting skilled workmen, etc.
The candidates will be selected based on marks secured in the exams. No interview will be conducted. Selected candidates will be appointed immediately as “Probationer Trainee” for 2 years.
JVVNL Helper-2 Result: Steps to check
Visit the official website of JVVNL at jvvnl.onlinereg.in
Key in your registration number and date of birth and login
Your results will appear
You can download it for future reference
