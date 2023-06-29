Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to Continue Hearing Education-Related Cases | IANS

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will continue hearing the alleged education scam-related cases, as per the changed roster for judges at Calcutta High Court.

The roster was published late on Wednesday evening.

This the second time that the “Master of Roster” for judges of the court has been changed within a span of 33 days, with Justice Gangopadhyay being allotted the same cases that he had been hearing before.

Earlier on May 26 also, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam, announced a new “Master of Roster” for judges of the court.

However, as per the changed roster published on Wednesday, the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who had been hearing police-related cases, had been changed. Justice Mantha had been shifted to a division bench along with Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. Justice Jay Sengupta will be hearing the police- related cases from now.

To recall, both Justice Gangopadhyay and Justice Mantha has recently faced the ire of Trinamool Congress leadership for their orders and observations in different cases that posed immense embarrassments both for the state government as well as for the state’s ruling party.

Trinamool Congress’s state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh had even resorted to personal attacks against the two judges of Calcutta High Court and accused them of acting on behalf of the opposition political forces. The new roster published on Wednesday will be applicable from July 4.