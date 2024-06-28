JSSC Releases 2024 Exam Schedule; Download Now At jssc.nic.in | Representational Pic

The exam schedule for the various recruitment exams in 2024 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). On the official website, jssc.nic.in, candidates who are going to appear for the government exams in Jharkhand State can download the exam calendar for 2024.

In the last week of July 2024 and the third week of August 2024, respectively, the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023 and the Female Supervisor Competitive Examination 2023 will occur. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the precise date and time of the exam.

The Jharkhand Municipal Service Combined Competitive Examination 2023 results will be made public during the second week of August 2024, according to the most recent announcement. As a result, candidates must regularly check the official website for any new information.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.