 JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies

JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies

Eligible candidates can submit the application for the scribe facility at jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 | Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023) exam date. The exam will be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The admit card will be made available in due course.

Eligible candidates can submit the application for the scribe facility at jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023.

Click here to check the notification

This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 vacancies. The application process. The PGTTCE application process started on April 5 and ended on May 4.

Read Also
Jharkhand: RIMS Suspends UG Classes After Brawl In Campus, Asks Students To Vacate Hostels
article-image

Steps to download admit card for PGTTCE admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

Look for the PGTTCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply Till July 29

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply Till July 29

Vishakhapatnam: Missing IIT Hyderabad Student Found Dead On Beach

Vishakhapatnam: Missing IIT Hyderabad Student Found Dead On Beach

Puducherry: CM Proposes 10 % Quota For Government School Students In UG Medical Courses

Puducherry: CM Proposes 10 % Quota For Government School Students In UG Medical Courses

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases New Exam Schedule After Heavy Rains Forced Postponement

Mumbai News: Mumbai University Releases New Exam Schedule After Heavy Rains Forced Postponement

JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies

JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies