JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 Out at jssc.nic.in For 3120 Vacancies

JSSC PGTTCE Exam Date 2023 | Representative image

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023) exam date. The exam will be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The admit card will be made available in due course.

Eligible candidates can submit the application for the scribe facility at jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023.

Click here to check the notification

This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 vacancies. The application process. The PGTTCE application process started on April 5 and ended on May 4.

Steps to download admit card for PGTTCE admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

Look for the PGTTCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.