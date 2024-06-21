JPSC Mains Exam 2024 Hall Ticket Released; Check Details Here!

Unsplash (Representative Image)

JPSC Mains 2024 Exam: The admit card for the Combined Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 have been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). On the official website, jpsc.gov.in, candidates who passed the JPSC preliminary phase can access their hall tickets. The JPSC Main Exam-2023 is slated to take place on June 22–24 with the goal of filling 342 positions in state government ministries. Candidates must input their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate, in order to view their admit card.

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

A bachelor's degree from an accredited central or state institution is required of candidates. Students in their final year must have finished and passed their exams prior to the deadline for submitting their JPSC applications. Applicants for the Jharkhand State Police Service have to be between the ages of twenty and thirty-five. Applicants have to be at least 21 years old to be considered for posts in the Jharkhand Finance Service or the Jharkhand Labour Service. The maximum age restriction ought to be 35 years for unreserved candidates, 37 years for BC-II/BC-I, 38 years for unreserved female candidates, and 40 years for SC & ST candidates (male and female).

Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.