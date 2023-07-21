 JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: List Out For Round 5 at josaa.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: List Out For Round 5 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: List Out For Round 5 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Mains scores.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released seat allotment result for the fifth round of counselling on their official site at josaa.nic.in. To check JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment result candidates need to login with their JEE Main application number and password. As per the schedule, candidates selected in the fifth round will have to complete the online reporting process which include fee payment and document upload, response by candidate to query (if required) by 5 pm on July 24.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions on the basis of JEE Advanced and JEE Mains scores.

Direct link to check JoSAA round 5 allotment list

The last date to respond to query for the firth round is 5 pm on July 25.

Read Also
JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result OUT at josaa.nic.in
article-image

Candidates can also submit request for withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation in round 5 between 8 pm on July 21 to 5 pm on July 24. This is the last round to exercise seat withdrawal and exit options for IIT seats.

Seat allotment results for the sixth and final round of JoSAA counselling will be released on July 26.

Steps to check JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Search for link that indicates "Seat Allotment Result" for Round 5 and click on it.

Enter your JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number, password, and security pin to log in.

After successful login, you will be redirected to the Round 5 Seat Allotment Result page.

Check the result to see the college and course allotted to you in Round 5 of JoSAA seat allocation.

If you are not satisfied with the seat allotted and wish to withdraw, follow the withdrawal process within the specified timeframe.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: List Out For Round 5 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Seat Allotment 2023: List Out For Round 5 at josaa.nic.in

No Changes To The Existing System Of NEET Counselling, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

No Changes To The Existing System Of NEET Counselling, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Karnataka: Viral Social Media Posts Alleging Removal Of Kannada From School Syllabus Invites Flak

Karnataka: Viral Social Media Posts Alleging Removal Of Kannada From School Syllabus Invites Flak

UGC Chief Gives BIG Update On UGC NET Result 2023; Details Inside

UGC Chief Gives BIG Update On UGC NET Result 2023; Details Inside

Pi (π ) Approximation Day Observed On July 22; Know Reason Here

Pi (π ) Approximation Day Observed On July 22; Know Reason Here