JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment 2024 Results To Be Released On July 4!

The seat allocation result for round three will be made public by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on July 4. Students can visit the official website, josaa.nic.in, to view and download their seat allocation results.

Upon the announcement of the third round of JoSAA seat allocation, selected candidates may register online for admission until July 9 at 5 p.m. The candidates will need to upload the necessary files and pay the counseling fee.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

About JoSSA

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2024 has been set up by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 121 institutes for the academic year 2024-25. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.