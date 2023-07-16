JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result OUT at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2023 Counselling | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the JosAA Counselling Round 4 Allotment Result 2023 today, July 16. Candidates who have participated in the fourth round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

The JoSAA Round-4 Counselling result was declared today at 5:00 PM. Candidates who have been offered seats in this round of counselling will have to report to the allotted college to confirm their admission between July 16 to 19.

Direct Link: JoSAA Counselling Result 2023

After the announcement of the Round 4 allotment result, candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below to access their counselling results.

Steps to check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for round 4 allotment result.

A new page will open, enter your JEE Main application number and password.

Your JoSAA seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

