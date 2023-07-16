 JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result OUT at josaa.nic.in
The JoSAA Round-4 Counselling result was declared today at 5:00 PM. Candidates who have been offered seats in this round of counselling will have to report to the allotted college to confirm their admission between July 16 to 19.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA 2023 Counselling | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the JosAA Counselling Round 4 Allotment Result 2023 today, July 16. Candidates who have participated in the fourth round of counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Direct Link: JoSAA Counselling Result 2023

After the announcement of the Round 4 allotment result, candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below to access their counselling results.

article-image

Steps to check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for round 4 allotment result.

A new page will open, enter your JEE Main application number and password.

Your JoSAA seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

