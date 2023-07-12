JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 Allotment Result Today At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023 | PTI (Representational Pic)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the round 3 seat allotment results today, July 12. Candidates who applied for admission at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counselling can check allotment results at 5 pm through the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Round 2 counselling Result were announced on July 6 and admissions ended on July 10.

In the third round, online reporting for admission, which include paying the fee, uploading documents and response by candidate to query (if required), for the second round will have to be done by 5 pm on July 14.

Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) will be done between July 13 and 15.

JoSAA will declare round 4 seat allocation result will be out on July 16.

Steps to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result:

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Open the round 3 allotment result link.

Enter your JEE Main application number, password and login.

Check and download your result.