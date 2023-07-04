 JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside

According to the JoSAA counselling schedule, online reporting including fee payment and document verification against round 1 allocation result will close today.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA 2023 Counselling | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The online reporting process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023, round one seat allotment will be closed today, (July 4). According to the JoSAA counselling schedule, online reporting including fee payment and document verification against round 1 allocation result will close today.

Candidates can visit the official website at - josaa.nic.in and can exercise freeze, float and slide options against the seat allocation

Moreover, the last date to respond to the query is July 5, 2023. The round of seat allocation for JoSAA 2023 will be released on July 6. Students can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the starting and ending rank within which admission will be offered to 118 institutes for the academic session 2023-24.

The JoSAA cutoff is determined on several factors such as - the rank of the candidates, institute applied for admission, total number of seats available and others.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Scehdule:

Round 1

  • Last date of registration: June 28, 2023

  • Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats: June 29, 2023

  • JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: June 30, 2023

  • Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: June 30 to July 4, 2023

  • Last date to respond to query: July 5, 2023

Round 2

  • JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: July 6, 2023

  • Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: July 6 to July 10, 2023

  • Last date to respond to query: July 11, 2023

  • Seat withdrawal: July 7 to July 11, 2023

Read Also
JoSAA 2023: Round 1 Cut-Off Marks Released; Details Inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside

Karnataka: Heavy Rains Lead To Holiday For Schools, Colleges In These Districts

Karnataka: Heavy Rains Lead To Holiday For Schools, Colleges In These Districts

West Bengal: A Section Of Academics Voiced Concern Over Current State Affairs

West Bengal: A Section Of Academics Voiced Concern Over Current State Affairs

IGNOU 2023: Re-registration July Session Deadline Extended

IGNOU 2023: Re-registration July Session Deadline Extended

Haryana: A Grade 12 Student Wins The Diana Award For His Social Tech NGO

Haryana: A Grade 12 Student Wins The Diana Award For His Social Tech NGO