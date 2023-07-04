JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 1 Online Reporting Ends Today At josaa.nic.in; Details Inside

JoSAA 2023 Counselling | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The online reporting process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023, round one seat allotment will be closed today, (July 4). According to the JoSAA counselling schedule, online reporting including fee payment and document verification against round 1 allocation result will close today.

Candidates can visit the official website at - josaa.nic.in and can exercise freeze, float and slide options against the seat allocation

Moreover, the last date to respond to the query is July 5, 2023. The round of seat allocation for JoSAA 2023 will be released on July 6. Students can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the starting and ending rank within which admission will be offered to 118 institutes for the academic session 2023-24.

The JoSAA cutoff is determined on several factors such as - the rank of the candidates, institute applied for admission, total number of seats available and others.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Scehdule:

Round 1

Last date of registration: June 28, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats: June 29, 2023

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: June 30, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: June 30 to July 4, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 5, 2023

Round 2

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: July 6, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: July 6 to July 10, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 11, 2023

Seat withdrawal: July 7 to July 11, 2023