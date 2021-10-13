JoSAA counselling 2021 schedule released: Registrations commence from October 16 on josaa.nic.in

The counselling schedule has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on their official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JosSAA will start from October 16.

The candidates who qualify for the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT (Architect Aptitude Test) can make their AAT specific choices from October 22, after the result is declared.

In order to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFITs, it is compulsory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA website.

The mock seat allocation – will be displayed on October 22, on the JoSAA website. The data verification and validation will be completed by October 26 and the list of final seat allocation will be displayed on October 27.

You can register online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling on the form.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:32 PM IST