Education

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:49 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration and choice filling for round 1 counselling closes today; click here for full schedule

In order to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFITs, it is compulsory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA website. The second mock allotment list has been released on the official website.
FPJ Web Desk
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close registration and choice filling for round 1 counselling today, October 25.

The mock seat allocation – was displayed on October 22, on the JoSAA website. The data verification and validation will be completed by October 26 and the list of final seat allocation will be displayed on October 27.

You can register online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling on the form.

Full JoSAA 2021 counselling schedule.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:49 AM IST
