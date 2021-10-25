JoSAA Counselling 2021: Registration and choice filling for round 1 counselling closes today; click here for full schedule

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close registration and choice filling for round 1 counselling today, October 25.

In order to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFITs, it is compulsory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA website. The second mock allotment list has been released on the official website.

The mock seat allocation – was displayed on October 22, on the JoSAA website. The data verification and validation will be completed by October 26 and the list of final seat allocation will be displayed on October 27.

You can register online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the JoSAA official website – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling on the form.

Full JoSAA 2021 counselling schedule.

