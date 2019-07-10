JoSAA Counselling 2019: Round 4 Counselling list out, here’s how to check

<p>The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the seat allocation list for Round 4 for counselling for candidates who appeared for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced Examination on July 3. The candidates can check their status on the official website.</p><p>The candidate who has been selected for the JOSAA round 4 counselling need to visit the allotted colleges for document verification along with their passport size photo and Xerox copies of the Original documents.</p><p>The candidates who have not been selected in round 4 counselling would have wait for round 5 counselling which will be declared on July 12, 2019, at 5 PM.</p><p><strong>JoSAA Counselling 2019: Steps to check</strong></p><p><em>Go on to the official website josaa.nic.in</em></p><p><em>Click on the link 'View seat allotment result for Round 4'</em></p><p><em>Enter the JEE Main Application number</em></p><p><em>The result will be displayed on the screen</em></p><p><em>You can download it for future reference</em></p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>