JoSAA 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotments Results Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in

Those who had registered for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes can check their results | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 is about to declare the first round results of seat allotment. Therefore, candidates who cleared the Joint Entrance Exam(JEE) Advanced 2023 can check the official website tomorrow. Those who had registered for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the online reporting of candidates for round one will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023. The deadline to respond to query is till July 5, 2023.

Steps to check JoSAA Seat Allotment results for round 1 2023:

Step 1- Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate for latest news updates and check for JoSAA seat allotment results 2023.

Step 3- Select the link and enter your login credentials asked. Click on submit button.

Step 4- A new document will download on your electronic device. You can also print the document for future references.

In addition to this, documents such as - Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration, scanned copy of the signature, class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof, class 12 mark sheet, government-issued photo id proof like a voter, Aadhar Card, caste certificate, if applicable, JEE Main scorecard, JEE Main admit card, JEE Advanced admit card, JEE Advanced result is a must to be carried by a candidate.

On July 6, the second round’s seat allocation list will be released, followed by the third and fourth rounds on July 12 and July 16, and the fifth and sixth rounds on July 21 and July 26, respectively.