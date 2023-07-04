 JoSAA 2023: Round 1 Cut-Off Marks Released; Details Inside
JoSAA 2023: Round 1 Cut-Off Marks Released; Details Inside

Candidates appearing for the counselling process can now check the round 1 cut-off marks through the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Candidates can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the opening and closing ranks. | Representative Image

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced the round 1 cut-off for JoSAA 2023 counselling. Candidates appearing for the counselling process can now check the round 1 cut-off marks through the official website - josaa.admissions.nic.in. The cut-off marks be issued later after every round of JoSAA counselling.

Candidates can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the opening and closing ranks. This is will also show admission to be offered to 110 institute for the academic year 2023-24.

JoSAA counselling is held to offer admission to candidates in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs).

Details of JoSAA 2023:

JoSAA 2023: Open Category

