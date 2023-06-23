JoSAA 2023 Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List To Be OUT on June 25 at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2023 Counselling | Pixabay (Representative Image)

JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list will be released on June 25, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the counselling round can check the mock seat allotment list through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the mock seat allocation 2 list on June 27, 2023.

The last date to register for JoSAA counselling is till June 28, 2023. The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats is on June 29, 2023. The Round 1 seat allocation list will be released on June 30, 2023.

The registration process was started on June 19, 2023.

Steps To Check For JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list: