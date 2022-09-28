e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA 2022: Second round seat allotments to be announced at 5 pm

JoSAA 2022: Second round seat allotments to be announced at 5 pm

The results will be hosted on JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
JoSAA 2022 counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second phase of JoSAA seat allotment results today, September 28. JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in, will host round 2 of JoSAA seat allotment results. The JoSAA seat allotment results will be announced at 5 p.m. today.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA counselling and want to be admitted to undergraduate engineering programmes must view the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result.

Read Also
JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category
article-image

Candidates must log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords to view the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results.

Applicants selected in round 2 JoSSA seat allotment must confirm their admission by reporting online and paying the admission fee by 5 p.m. on October 1. The shortlisted candidates will be assigned seats based on their merit, the options entered during the online application for JoSAA counselling, and the availability of seats.

To check the JoSAA second round's seat allotment results:

  • Visit josaa.nic.in., the official website.

  • On the Home Page, select the Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link.

  • Use the JEE Main application numbers and passwords to log in.

  • Access the JoSAA second phase seat allotment result by clicking here.

Read Also
Mumbai's young footballers, painters, and anime geeks, all crack the MHT CET 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today

NEET PG Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today

JoSAA 2022: Second round seat allotments to be announced at 5 pm

JoSAA 2022: Second round seat allotments to be announced at 5 pm

"My dad will be king," Prince George asks his classmates to watch out!

Iran: Australia-bound Iranian PhD candidates see hopes fade amid unrest

Iran: Australia-bound Iranian PhD candidates see hopes fade amid unrest

Mumbai: IIT Bombay extends e-Yantra Innovation Challenge 2022 deadline

Mumbai: IIT Bombay extends e-Yantra Innovation Challenge 2022 deadline