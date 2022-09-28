JoSAA 2022: Second round seat allotments to be announced at 5 pm

JoSAA 2022 counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second phase of JoSAA seat allotment results today, September 28. JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in, will host round 2 of JoSAA seat allotment results. The JoSAA seat allotment results will be announced at 5 p.m. today.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA counselling and want to be admitted to undergraduate engineering programmes must view the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result.

Candidates must log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords to view the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment results.

Applicants selected in round 2 JoSSA seat allotment must confirm their admission by reporting online and paying the admission fee by 5 p.m. on October 1. The shortlisted candidates will be assigned seats based on their merit, the options entered during the online application for JoSAA counselling, and the availability of seats.

To check the JoSAA second round's seat allotment results:

Visit josaa.nic.in., the official website.

On the Home Page, select the Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link.

Use the JEE Main application numbers and passwords to log in.

Access the JoSAA second phase seat allotment result by clicking here.