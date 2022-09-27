JoSAA 2022 counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow; here's how to check

JoSAA 2022 counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to declare the round 2 seat allotment result on Wednesday, September 28. Candidates can check the round two seat allotment result on the official website- josaa.nic.in by entering their application number and password.

The shortlisted candidates must report online for fee payment/ document verification between September 28 and October 1. The round 3 seat allocation process is scheduled to begin on October 3 and round 4 on October 8.

Here's hot to check round 2 seat allotment for JoSAA Counselling 2022:

Go to the JoSAA official website– josaa.nic.in. Select the round 2 seat allocation result link. Log in by entering JEE Main/Advanced application number and password. Round 2 allotment result will be shown on the screen. Download it and get a hard copy for further use.

JoSAA counselling will take place for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

