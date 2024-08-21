 Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, in a computer-based test format, in 2 shifts. The results will be released soon.

article-image
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency expects to release the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam results soon. The results can be viewed at csirnet.nta.ac.in, the NTA's official website.

Currently, the provisional answer key, which was earlier released by the NTA, is under scrutiny. The candidates were given a chance to raise challenges/objections towards the provisional answer key. Students had to pay Rs. 200 for each question they objected to in the answer keys up to August 11th.

The objections and challenges that the candidates raise will be reviewed by a team of experts. The results and the final answer key will released after that. The results will be made available on the NTA's official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: look for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 result link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information details.

Step 4: You will now be able to view the results

Step 5: Check the details on the scorecard.

Step 6: Save and download the digital result for future use

It is advised that applicants print their digital results and preserve the hard copy in a secure place in case they require it at a later time. Moreover, applicants who have any inquiries or discover any discrepancies in their results must get in touch with the relevant authorities.

Exam Details

Exam Date: July 25, 26, and 27, 2024
Shift 1 time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Shift 2 time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Exam Format: Computer-based Test format (CBT)

About Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination in June 2024. Examinees are intended to determine whether they are qualified for positions in Indian universities and colleges, such as "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor," "appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.," and "admission to PhD only."

