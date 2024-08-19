 Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key, Results Awaited; Here's What You Need To Know!

The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam results will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. The agency is expected to release the scorecards along with the final answer key.

Updated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

UGC NET 2024 Results: The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, by the National Testing Agency. Those who took the test are looking forward to hearing the results. The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam results will soon be available on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The exam's provisional answer keys are already available, according to the NTA. Up until August 11th, students could object to the answer keys by paying Rs. 200 for each question.

After taking into account the concerns expressed by candidates regarding the provisional answer keys, the NTA will release the final answer keys and the exam results.

Candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download their result from the official website once the results are made public.

The exam was held in 2 different shifts. The first one ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second one ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants seeking the most up-to-date and comprehensive information on the exam mentioned above should check the official website frequently. The exam was administered using computer-based testing, or CBT.

How To Check The results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Find the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 result link

Step 3: Now enter the required details

Step 4: The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 result will open on your screen

Step 5: Scan through the result card and examine all the details

Step 6: Save and download the digital result for future use

It is recommended that candidates print off their digital results and store the hard copy in a safe location in case they need it later. In addition, applicants must contact the appropriate authorities if they have any questions or notice any inconsistencies in their results.

About Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in June 2024. The purpose of the exam is to check an a candidate's eligibility for the following posts including "award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor," "appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.," and "admission to PhD only" in Indian universities and colleges.

