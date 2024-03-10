JNUSU Elections: Code Bans Unapproved Posters, Requires University Panel Permission

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

The use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from JNU's Election Committee are prohibited during campaigning for the upcoming student elections in the university, according to a notice issued by the university.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Election Committee has issued a partial code of conduct outlining the rules for campaigning in the upcoming student elections. "The EC is releasing a partial code of conduct for the smooth functioning of the election process. We appeal to the student community to cooperate with the EC so that the elections are held peacefully and in disciplined manner," the notice issued on Friday said. The code of conduct prohibits the use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from the Election Committee (EC) tasked with overseeing the election process, it said.

According to the rules, contesting students and their student organisations are only allowed to use handmade posters and photocopied material for campaigning on campus. Students cannot use campus buildings, roads, electric polls, bus stops, trees, etc. for posters or deface university property for the campaigning, it said. Any public meeting for social, culture or political purposes must get approval from the EC in advance, the rules said.

Students are also prohibited from using the public address system, vehicles and animals for taking out any procession. The JNUSU elections will take place after four years. The last JNUSU polls were held in 2019.