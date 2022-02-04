e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chairman

PTI
JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar | ANI

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar | ANI

Advertisement

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), officials said on Friday.

Kumar, whose tenure at JNU was marred with controversies, is currently holding the charge as acting VC of the varsity, after his tenure expired last year.

"Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed the new UGC chairman," a senior official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed.

The post of the UGC chairman fell vacant on December 7 after Prof D P Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65. The post of the vice-chairman of the higher education regulator is also vacant.

The Ministry is yet to appoint Kumar's successor at JNU.

ALSO READ

Delhi: Schools for 9-12 students to reopen from Feb 7 Delhi: Schools for 9-12 students to reopen from Feb 7

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
Advertisement