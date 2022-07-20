JNU to start offline classes next month

Jawaharlal Nehru University | File

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has made the decision to resume offline instruction beginning on August 3.

“It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the University by 3rd of August 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3,” tweeted the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had staged a protest in June, demanding the commencement of offline classes for first-year students of the School of International Studies (SIS).

