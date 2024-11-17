 JNU to Offer Elective on Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines
The University Grants Commission has advocated for Indian Knowledge Traditions inclusion in curricula to highlight India’s intellectual heritage

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is introducing an elective course on Indian Knowledge Traditions (IKT) for students across all disciplines, including engineering and management. Each department will tailor the content to its field, focusing on India’s indigenous knowledge systems such as Vedic sciences, traditional medicine, ancient engineering practices, and philosophical texts.

India’s intellectual heritage

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advocated for IKT inclusion in curricula to highlight India’s intellectual heritage. Under this program, engineering students will study traditional engineering techniques, while management students may explore ancient economic and administrative systems.

The course will carry academic credits and is expected to launch next academic session. As per UGC recommendations, 5% of undergraduate and postgraduate credits should come from IKT-related courses. JNU’s schools and centres have been tasked with finalising syllabi to ensure relevance for diverse academic fields.

Other centres established

In addition to this initiative, JNU has recently established centres for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist studies to further integrate traditional knowledge systems into its academic framework. The university, known for its 13 schools and 38 centres, continues to expand its interdisciplinary offerings to promote India’s rich intellectual traditions.

