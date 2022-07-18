JNU to explore funding opportunities for restarting daycare centre: Teachers' Body

Jawaharlal Nehru University | File

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association on Monday claimed that the university has decided to explore funding opportunities from the Union Women and Child Development ministry for the reopening of the day-care centre. The daycare centre inside the campus was shut during the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers have been demanding the reopening of the day-care centre on a priority basis. The matter was discussed during a meeting of JNUTA with Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Rector Professor Ajay Kumar Dubey earlier this month.

"The reopening of the day-care centre on a priority basis and a possible expansion of this facility to include a women's centre for counselling and other relief was discussed," the JNUTA said.

"It was decided that the university would explore funding opportunities with the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Government of India as well as CSR funds. The JNUTA was asked to help prepare the proposal and a budget," it added.

During the meeting, other "urgent and critical" matters, including those related to the restoration of deprivation points for research admissions at the university, were also discussed. The JNUTA urged for the restoration of the deprivation points allotted on the basis of social justice and regional deprivation.

"The removal of deprivation points from PhD admissions has adversely impacted the overall profile of university research students in various ways. "Consequently, the stock of the students admitted in the past years has become less diverse and exclusionary in terms of gender, caste and region," the teachers' body said. During the meeting, challenges faced by the faculty members in sanction of leave (short and long-term leave) was also brought up.