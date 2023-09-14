JNU Student Raped By Man Who Promised To Marry Her: Delhi Police

Representative Image |

A student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly raped by a man following a false assurance of marriage in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of the JNU campus in south Delhi, said she met the accused through an organisation around four years ago.

"They became friends. On April 3, she was at the flat of the accused in Wazirabad. Suddenly he came near her assuring her that he will marry her and made physical relations. Now the accused is refusing to marry the complainant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wazirabad police station and further probe initiated," the officer added.

