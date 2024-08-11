JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Aspiring students, rejoice! The online applications for undergraduate courses and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the academic session 2024-25 have commenced. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of one of India's most prestigious universities!

The online registration process began on August 2, 2024, and will remain open until August 12, 2024, at 11:50 PM. Visit the official JNU website (jnuee.jnu.ac.in) to apply for the programs.

Here's what you need to know:

- Eligibility Criteria: For B.A. and B.SC programmes, candidates must have completed Class 12 with a minimum of 45% marks. COP courses also require Class 12 completion with 45% marks.

- Admission Process: Bachelor's courses will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). No viva voce examination is required for BA, BSc, and COP programs.

- Important Documents: Keep your Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, Date of Birth certificate, passport-sized photo, scanned signature, caste certificate, diploma certificate (if applicable), and scanned left-hand thumb impression ready.

- Application Steps:

1. Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in and click on the application link.

2. Log in using your NTA Application Number and Date of Birth.

3. Fill the form with necessary documents and information.

4. Submit the form if all information is correct.

5. Download and print the form for future reference.