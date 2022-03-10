JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration closes Today, visit jnuee.jnu.ac

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will end registrations for admission to MBA programmes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship today.

Applicants who want to join the 2022-24 MBA batch at the JNU business school can go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in and submit their application forms.

According to an official statement, “All prospective applicants are hereby informed that last date for submission of online application for admission to MBA programme in Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship has been further extended from 28.02.2022 to 10.03.2022.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:56 PM IST