 JNU, JMI, DU Students Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Several Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJNU, JMI, DU Students Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Several Detained

JNU, JMI, DU Students Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Several Detained

The students were protesting in support of Palestine and trying to reach the Israeli embassy when the police action took place.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Police on Monday detained some students as they tried to hold a protest near the Israeli embassy here in support of Palestine, officials said. Scores of students from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University had gathered to take part in the protest.

Police had erected barricades to stop them from reaching the embassy at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. When some of the students tried to march towards the embassy, they were detained as they did not have the required permission to hold the protest, said a police officer, adding that "no one was allowed to violate law and order". 

The students were protesting in support of Palestine and trying to reach the Israeli embassy when the police action took place, the officials said. All India Students Association (AISA) Delhi unit president Abhigyan said several students were detained and taken to a police station.

Read Also
JNU To Confer Honorary Doctorate Degree On Tanzanian President
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengal Govt To Fix Fee Structure For Private Engineering Colleges

Bengal Govt To Fix Fee Structure For Private Engineering Colleges

Govt Employees To Hold 'Family March' To Demand Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme In Maharashtra

Govt Employees To Hold 'Family March' To Demand Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme In Maharashtra

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Education Qualification Of Captains

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Education Qualification Of Captains

Delhi Witnesses Pro-Palestine Rally Led By Left-Wing Students Near Israel Embassy

Delhi Witnesses Pro-Palestine Rally Led By Left-Wing Students Near Israel Embassy

JNU, JMI, DU Students Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Several Detained

JNU, JMI, DU Students Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Several Detained