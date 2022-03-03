JNU extends online application date for MBA, check details here

The MBA Admissions 2022 application date has been extended by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Applicants can apply for the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course for the academic year 2022-23 till March 10, 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Previously, the deadline to register was February 28, 2022. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification must have completed at least three years of education following the completion of class 12 or equivalent.

The final list of candidates will be selected by a 70 percent weighting of the CAT score, a 10% weighting of the group discussion, and a 20% weighting of the personal interview. The MBA programme at JNU has 75 seats available.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:12 PM IST