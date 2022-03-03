e-Paper Get App
Education

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

JNU extends online application date for MBA, check details here

Staff Reporter
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) |

The MBA Admissions 2022 application date has been extended by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 

Applicants can apply for the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course for the academic year 2022-23 till March 10, 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Previously, the deadline to register was February 28, 2022. Candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification must have completed at least three years of education following the completion of class 12 or equivalent.

The final list of candidates will be selected by a 70 percent weighting of the CAT score, a 10% weighting of the group discussion, and a 20% weighting of the personal interview. The MBA programme at JNU has 75 seats available.

