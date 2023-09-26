 JNU Appoints Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal As Varsity's New Chancellor
The varsity also thanked outgoing chancellor and NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
JNU campus | Representational pic

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday announced that former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has been appointed as the varsity’s new chancellor.

“The vice-chancellor on behalf of the JNU community heartily welcomes our new chancellor Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary. We are extremely happy and looking forward to work under his guidance,” JNU wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sibal, a former Indian ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, France, and Russia, has served the central government in various capacities. He also served as a member of India’s National Security Advisory Board from 2008 to 2010.

He is on the board of the New York based East-West Institute, and is a member of the executive council of the Vivekanand International Foundation. The former bureaucrat is also an adviser to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and chairperson of the Forum of Strategic and Security Studies.

article-image
