JNU Admission 2023: Document Verification Of Diploma Of Proficiency Students Begins August 31

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to begin the physical verification of students chosen for the Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) courses. The verification process will start on the official website on August 31. The varsity is offering a Diploma of Proficiency in Bhasha Indonesia, Mongolian, Hebrew, Uzbek and Pali languages. The admission process started on July 27.

On August 21, JNU published the merit list of DOP programmes and started pre-enrolment registration and fee payment for DOP programmes and On August 23, the window was closed.

Following the commencement of the document verification, the selected students will have to complete the physical verification process before September 15, after which the classes will start.

Read Also JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Out Now At jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Steps To Download Here

The candidates will have to bring their Class 12 or equivalent certificate showing that the candidate has hot at least 45% marks in aggregate. They will also have to produce certificate of proficiency in the language concerned or an examination recognized as equivalent thereto. Candidates who have obtained their qualification under the pattern of education other than Class 12 will have to show the mark sheet of the first year of bachelor's degree examination. Students must secure at least a minimum of 45% marks.

Admission to DOP programmes is based on merit in accordance with the performance in the certificate of proficiency in a particular language.

