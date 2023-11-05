JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Result 2023 declared | iStock images

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially declared the JKSSB JE result for the year 2023, and candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil) written examination can now access their results. The results are available for viewing and download on the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.

The results announcement was made through an official notification, which states that the raw scores for the candidates who applied for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, UT Cadre, as per advertisement notification No. 05 of 2021, item no 689, are now available. The notification was issued on November 3, 2023.

Computer Based Written Test

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the Junior Engineer positions was conducted by JKSSB on December 5, 2022, and December 6, 2022.

In addition to the JE results, the JKSSB has also released the JKSSB SI Result 2022 on November 4, 2023. This examination took place from December 7 to December 20, 2022. Successful candidates in the written examination will be eligible to participate in the upcoming Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test, and the dates for these tests will be communicated via the official website.

To check the JKSSB JE result 2023, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

2. Click on the link "Result/ Scoresheet of candidates in the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the Posts of Junior Engineer, Civil, Jal Shakti Department, advertised vide advertisement notification No. 05 of 2021, item no 689" on the homepage.

3. A PDF document containing the JKSSB JE Result will appear on the screen.

4. Candidates can then check for their roll number in the provided list.

Candidates are advised to download and save the JKSSB JE result 2023 for future reference.

