JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Released On November 25; Check Exam Dates!

Get App
The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 4002 positions in total.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
JKSSB Constable Exam 2024 | Official Website

The date of the admit card distribution for the Home Department's 2024 Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF) recruitment exam has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). On November 25, starting at 4:00 PM, the admit card will be made available on the official website, jkssb.nic.in. The date of the written test is December 1, 2024. The JKSSB has also announced that the exam will take place on December 1, 8, and 22nd, 2024.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 4002 positions in total.

How to download?

-Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official website.
-Click the link for the Constable admit card 2024 on the homepage.
-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."
-Examine and obtain the admission card.
-Print off a copy for your records.

article-image

If a candidate has any trouble downloading their admit card or has any other concerns, they can contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0194-2435089 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ (Srinagar) or send an email to helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. According to the notification, the help desk will only be open from November 25, 2024.

Candidates should verify for the following elements in their admit cards: the applicant's name, gender, photo, category, and date of birth; the name of the exam, its timings and location; and any crucial test instructions.

The JK Police Constable selection procedure includes a written test, a physical endurance test, and a physical standards test.

