JKSCERT declares J&K class 8 results at dietsrinagar.in; 98.52% students pass

JKSCERT declares J&K class 8 results | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Class 8 results are out at dietsrinagar.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) declared the result of the class 8th examination on Monday, April 10, 2023.

A total of 10,913 students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,515 were male students and 5,398 were female students.

The pass percentage for male students is 98.01%, while the pass percentage for female students is 99.05%, which is higher than that of male students.

Out of the total students who appeared for the exam, 160 were from the Physically Challenged (PL) category.

The overall pass percentage for the exam is 98.52%.

The class 8th examination was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) from February 27 to March 10, 2023.

Direct link to download JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 PDF

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 8 Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at dietsrinagar.in

On the homepage, look for the link to the class 8th result and click on it.

Find your roll number on the PDF page

Check and download the page.

Take a printout for future reference.