JKPSI recruitment scam: CBI files charge sheet against 24 accused

Srinagar: A charge sheet was filed by CBI against 24 accused persons involved in Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

The agency, according to the statement, filed charge sheet against 24 accused including then Commandant of BSF, then ASI, Constables of J&K Police, then officials of CRPF, Teacher and other persons in a case releated to J&K PSI recruitment scam.

The statement reads that a case was registered on 03,08,2022 on the request of J&K Government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board. It further said that the investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data and examination of large number of witnesses.

“After registration of the case, searches were conducted around 77 places including in J&K, Haryana, Delhi, Bengaluru at the premises of accused & others including certain officials of JKSSB. 20 persons were arrested and cash of Rs. 61.79 lakh (approx) was recovered,” the statement said.

Further investigation is going on to unearth larger conspiracy on other allegations levelled in the FIR, it said.