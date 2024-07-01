JKBOSE To Declare Class 11 Results Soon, Check Details Here!

Representative Image | File Photo

The Class 11 results are anticipated to be released shortly by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). After the results are announced, candidates who took the exam and want to see their results can go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in. In order to view their results, students must provide their login information, such as their registration and roll numbers.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Summer Break In Kashmir Schools

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) announced on Monday, July 1, 2024, that all the schools in the Kashmir Division will observe a summer break. This summer break begins on July 8, 2024. As per the official notice, the break will conclude on July 17, 2024.