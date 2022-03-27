JKBOSE result out, Here's how to check

The JKBOSE 11th result 2022 for Kashmir Division has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Students can check the JKBOSE result on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Steps to check:-

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11) Kashmir’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as roll number, registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: JKBOSE result 2022 Class 11 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Take a printout of the jkbose.nic.in results for future reference.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST