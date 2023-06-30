JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Releasing Today at jkbose.nic.in; Details Inside

To check the results students must keep their login credentials handy along with JKBOSE admin card. | Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, expected to release class 11 exams 2023 results today. As a results, students can keep a closer tap on the official website - jkbose.nic.in to be in the loop. To check the results students must keep their login credentials handy along with JKBOSE admin card.

Candidates will be able to check and download their marksheet from the official website once the results are out. Students can also check their results from a third party website such as indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Class 11 Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website-jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the 11th Result link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your roll number or search by name.

5. Access the marksheet and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

Importantly, students must note that, they must at least get a minimum of 33 per cent in order to pass the JKBOSE 11th examination in 2023. Additional information such as candidate, registration number, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, subject-wise grades secured, total marks obtained, and other information will be included on the JK Board 11th marksheet.