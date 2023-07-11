JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 OUT at jkbose.nic.in, Direct Link Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 | Representative Image

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Class 11th 2023 results. Students can check their results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates need to provide their roll number and date of birth in order to check their marksheet.

Those who have obtained less than 33% in any subject will be required to appear for compartment examinations. The schedule for compartment examinations will be announced at a later date.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023

Check JKBOSE Class 11th Result via SMS

An alternative method to check the result is through SMS using the specified format: JKBOSE <space> Roll Number <space> Date of Birth. The SMS should be sent to the registered mobile number.

Steps to download the JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023:

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Search "Result" or "Examination" section on the website.

Find the link or tab that corresponds to the Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Annual Regular 2023 result.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided fields. Double-check the information to ensure accuracy.

Click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button to proceed.

Download and save the result.