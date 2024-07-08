JKBOSE Class 11 Results To Be Released Shortly; Check Steps To View Your Scorecards

SRMJEEE 2024 Results For Phase 2 Released: Download Scorecards At admissions.srmist.edu.in | Representative picture

The results for Class 11 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). After the results are revealed, candidates who took the exam and would like to see their results can go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in.



To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. On July 10, the JKBOSE class 11 results from the prior year were made public.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Summer Break In Kashmir Schools

All schools in the Kashmir Division will have a summer break, according to a statement made by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Monday, July 1, 2024. The start of this summer vacation is July 8, 2024. The official notice states that the break will end on July 17, 2024.